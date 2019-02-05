× Cooler and damp today before a larger push of rain arrives; flooding potential!

Patchy fog and mist to begin our Tuesday morning, as roads remain damp and skies overhead remain heavily cloudy. Expect a rather overcast day with cooler temperatures, as highs reach the middle 40’s. Although it will be cooler, keep in mind, afternoon average temperatures this time of the year stand around 37°! Plenty of dry hours will be expected through the day, as the temperatures separate from the current dew point.

Rain will gather tonight and begin a 48 hour stretch that will bring heavy downpours, a few embedded storms and some localized flooding. After averaging several models, rainfall totals could reach over 2″ in downtown, with higher totals in our southern counties.

A strong cold front will end the rain on Thursday night and drive a our temperatures way down by Friday morning. This will generate gusty conditions and bring a return to a more winter-like feel! Next chance of light snow or wintry mix could arrive on Sunday.