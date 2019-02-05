Flooding likely this week as rain chances, temperatures rise in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WET WEATHER

The same front that passed late Monday and brought a cool down Tuesday will migrate north as a warm front later tonight. The front will act as the focus mechanism for rounds of downpours starting late Tuesday night into Wednesday and continuing through Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise through the night, reaching a daybreak reading into the mid/upper 40s Wednesday, however the trade-off is rain. Showers will become more numerous after midnight. Rainfall Wednesday will be occasional along with a few heavy downpours before scattering and easing up some late day.

More rain will develop into Thursday and with rainfall totals possibly topping 4" in some locations, flooding will likely occur. Area creeks, stream and rivers will begin to flood and it is likely that there will be high weather in low lying area into Friday morning. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued through Thursday night. Drier air arrives with a passing cold front late Thursday. The front will end the rain and the warm up. Much colder air will sweep into the state behind the front late Thursday night.