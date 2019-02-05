× Man and woman seriously wounded in far east side stabbing incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were stabbed and seriously wounded during a robbery attempt early Tuesday morning that netted the assailant nothing.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. at Spanish Oaks Apartments in the 3600 block of Governours Ct., near E. 38th St. and Mitthoefer Rd., on the city’s far east side.

The male and female victims were getting out of a vehicle when they were approached by a male suspect who forced the couple inside an apartment building and into a downstairs unit, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. A struggle followed during which the man and woman suffered several stab wounds. The suspect then fled with nothing, according to police.

The two victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.