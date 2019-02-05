Know the code word? Enter our Valentine’s Day Watch & Win contest here

Planning ahead to retire early

Posted 8:47 AM, February 5, 2019, by

We're talking about about four ways to retire early. Maybe even five years early. Matt Dicken, the CEO of Strategic Wealth, joining us now. Matt, your first steps are pretty simple. Plan now not later. Failing to plan means planning to fail. The earlier you start the better.