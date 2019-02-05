Purdue Polytechnic chooses Broad Ripple for second location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Things are on the move along Broad Ripple Avenue: a new doctor’s office and clinic, the possibility of a soccer stadium, and now a new school located just down the road from the empty Broad Ripple High School.

“We have so much survey data that says we need a public high school here in Broad Ripple,” said Colleen Fanning, who represents the area on the City-County Council.

Purdue Polytechnic High School will fill part of the hole left when Broad Ripple High School closed about a year ago. The school will welcome in about 150 freshman in 2019. This will be the school's second location. It’s just part of the bigger picture of development in the area.

“I think it's great," said Indianapolis resident Josh Busenbark. "I'm new to Indianapolis recently, a young entrepreneur, and I love development and what that local market is doing.”

The building, which formerly housed the Central Indiana Community Foundation, is only a temporary. The school is working with the Keystone Group to find a permanent home in the neighborhood.

"They are very committed to being in the Broad Ripple area," Fanning said. "We’re very committed to make that geography work for them, so it’s just a matter of time but we’ll find a solution.”

There has also been talks about bringing a soccer stadium to Broad Ripple High School.

“We’ll have the community conversation and see if it’s the right fit for this community," Fanning said. "But I think the potential is pretty exciting for the area.”

“If they can work something out between, they being Indy eleven, Keystone and IPS, we’ll explore that option," said Josh John, President of the Broad Ripple Village Association.

While that possible project is far off, city officials do say the development of the Red Line will help reduce congestion.