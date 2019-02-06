PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- A small bakery is getting a lot of love for bringing a piece of Paris to Plainfield. Milk and Honey Bakery sells a variety of fresh croissants, macarons, and more. Sherman stopped by to taste what they specialize in.
Bakery brings a taste of Paris to Plainfield
