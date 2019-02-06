Beech Grove police looking for man who robbed 80-year-old Walgreens employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Police are looking for the man who robbed an 80-year-old woman.

Monday evening around 9 o’clock, police were called out to the Walgreens at the corner of Albany and 18th. Surveillance video shows a man at the front counter, pretending to be a customer.

“I think from the very get go that was his intention was to come in there and commit a robbery,” said Robert Mercuri, Captain with the Beech Grove Police Department.

Investigators say the man spent some time shopping around the drug store before making his way to the register.

“I don’t know if it was to wait for people not to be there just so there wouldn’t be as many witnesses, but he does time. It very well could be just looking for the most opportune time,” said Mercuri.

Footage shows the man reaching into his pocket. The clerk told officers he pulled out a box cutter and told her to hand over all the money in the drawer.

“She had even asked the guy if he wanted the change. I wouldn’t imagine that she knows any other way to be than to be friendly even in the face of being robbed,” said Mercuri.

The 80-year-old clerk is seen getting cash out of the register and handing over the bag. The thief grabs it and walks out of the store.

“I don’t know if his mom is alive or his grandmother is alive. I don’t know how you could walk up there. It’s tough to get in the mind of these people,” said Mercuri.

Captain Mercuri feels this thief took advantage of an 80-year-old woman and instead he should take a lesson from her.

“Honestly, I’d like to tell him, do what she’s doing have a job. Work, that’s a good thing. There are jobs out there and you can do that. She can work at 80, clearly, he can work,” said Mercuri.

The same Walgreens has been robbed before. The most recent time was late last year. In that case, the victim was pistol-whipped. Police did make an arrest in that case.

If you recognize the armed robber in the surveillance video, call Beech Grove police.