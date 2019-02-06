× Bicyclist dies after being struck on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bicyclist was struck and killed on the city’s near east side Wednesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened near the intersection of English Ave. and S. Dearborn St. at about 9:30 p.m.

IMPD officers believe the bicyclist may have been trying to cut across traffic on English when the person was struck by the vehicle.

Police say speed and road conditions might have been a factor in the crash, but officers don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

Officers originally said the striking vehicle fled the scene, but they now say the driver stayed and is cooperating with investigators.