× Change of plans meant Lance Stephenson couldn’t make it to Indy Hooters

INDIANAPOLIS — His usual spot was waiting: an Indiana-shaped table in the middle of the restaurant.

And the fans were there, with a 25-minute wait to get in.

It was Tuesday night at the Hooters on Georgia Street and fans were there because a professional basketball player had invited the city of Indianapolis to join him after his first game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as a Los Angeles Laker. The entire situation defied description … and nothing could better capture the relationship between and Lance Stephenson and Indianapolis.

“And I’m definitely going to go to Hooters after the game,” Stephenson said with a laugh during the Los Angles Lakers’ shootaround Tuesday morning. “Definitely looking forward to that. Everyone meet me at Hooters after the game!”

Every table was filled, except Lance’s. The Indiana-shaped table was empty with two Bud Light buckets filled with bottled water on ice, awaiting his arrival.

Unfortunately, the Lakers had other plans.

Ready the full story from our newsgathering partners with the IndyStar.