Court docs: 7-year-old was buried in ‘coffin of snow’ during punishment for not knowing Bible verses

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bail has been set for two adults and a teen arrested in the death of a 7-year-old Wisconsin boy who was allegedly beaten, forced to carry around a heavy log and was buried in snow.

The 15-year-old boy charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Ethan Hauschultz of Newton had cash bail set at $150,000 Monday. The Herald Times Reporter says bail for Timothy Hauschultz was set at $100,000 and for Tina McKeever-Hauschultz at $75,000. They were Ethan’s court-appointed guardians.

The complaint says Ethan was punished last April for not knowing Bible verses. He died after being made to carry a 45-pound log outside while the 15-year-old boy allegedly kicked, struck and poked him.

This is from a statement released by the sheriff’s office:

“Over the course of 1-1.5 hours, the 15-year-old hit, kicked, struck and poked Ethan numerous times. He repeatedly shoved Ethan to the ground and rolled the heavy log across Ethan’s chest. He stood on his body and head while Ethan was face-down in a puddle. He ultimately buried Ethan completely in snow. Timothy and Tina eventually transported Ethan to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

According to WBAY, investigators asked the teen how much snow was covering Ethan. The teen estimated it was about 80 pounds of packed snow and ice, and he called it a “little coffin of snow.”

The cause of death was ruled to be hypothermia and blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.