Flood Watch continues as new round of heavy rainfall arrives Thursday; Cold surge Friday

SOAKING RAIN

Wednesday rainfall topped .95" in Indianapolis, marking the second largest total for the date. Only February 6, 1942 was wetter with 1.14".

Rainfall ended and we will remain rain-free for much of the evening but new rains will spread north and reach Indianapolis well before sunrise Thursday. Rainfall from round one included nearly 2" in portions of Morgan and Putnam counties.

The Flood Watch continues through Thursday night as we brace for more drenching downpours. Additional rainfall of 2" is possible with a slightly more northern shift in the axis of heaviest rain from early Wednesday morning.

A few thunderstorms will once again be in the mix Thursday and under any storm locally, heavier rainfall totals are possible. With a strong wind field at the surface (gusts of 35 mph possible) and several miles up into the atmosphere it is possible a gusty storm could develop before a cold front passes. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of southern Indiana under a 'marginal' risk of a severe storm. We will monitor.

COLDER FRIDAY

Cold air will come roaring back behind a passing cold front late Thursday night. Ahead to the front temperatures surge to near record levels (record 66° 1925) the fall sharply as wind shift late day. Temperatures Friday dip into the teens and lower 20s with wind chills headed sub-zero by sunrise Friday morning.