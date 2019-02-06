× Heavy rain and storms, some flooding before winter roars back in!

Areas of rain continue at this hour with a few embedded storms, mainly south of downtown! 24-hour rainfall totals are already exceeding 2 inches in spots south of downtown. This, along with the snow melt is creating high water along creeks, streams, and rivers, especially in the lowlands and farming communities. A Flood Watch is now in effect and will hold through Thursday night until the rain ceases…

Temperatures will have a large spread from the warmest south, to the coldest north, this afternoon, along the stalled front. Expect ranges from 47° to 57° in our broadcast area. Some good news, I think the rain will be tapering this afternoon and into the early evening, before reloading overnight and into tomorrow.

Heavy pockets of rain and storms will be with us on Thursday, best storm chances will remain south of the city, where the heaviest rain will reside. Eventually, a strong cold front drives the rain east and drops our temperatures dramatically by Friday morning! This will bring an end to the rain and a return to winter-like temperatures. Sunshine will help to brighten but the wind chills could be bitter!