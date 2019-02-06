× Indiana family wants help finding stolen truck with ashes of victim’s dead mom inside

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana family is asking for the public’s help tracking down a stolen truck with some important cargo.

On Tuesday afternoon, a red Ford F-350 that belonged to Jonathan Cook was stolen from the outside of a business on west side of Indianapolis

Cook told police there were thousands of dollars of tools inside the truck, as well as a necklace that had his dead mother’s ashes inside.

The victim’s mother, Catherine Cook, died last October in a freak accident at a raceway near Crawfordsville when she was hit in the head by a falling tree branch.

A family friend says while the truck and tools can be replaced, the ashes are priceless.

“There’s stuff in the truck that can be replaced, but that necklace is what we’re really, really looking for,” said friend Nickalous Courtney. “This family has gone through a lot in the past couple of months and just with this happening it’s just now… they can’t catch a break I guess you might say.”

Anyone with information on the stolen truck is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.