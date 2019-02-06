× IndyCar, Firestone announce extension of tire partnership through 2025

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Firestone and the NTT IndyCar Series announced a five-year extension of their partnership, making the brand the official and exclusive tire for both the series and the Indianapolis 500.

Officials with IndyCar and Bridgestone Americas, Inc. made the announcement Wednesday at the Dallara headquarters in Speedway.

The deal runs through 2025. It also includes plans for Bridgestone to build a manufacturing facility in Akron, Ohio, that will serve as the future home for the manufacturing of Firestone race tires.

Firestone’s history with IndyCar stretches back to the first 500-mile race in 1911. The company has 69 wins at the Speedway, more than double any other manufacturer combined.

Firestone will celebrate its 20th consecutive season with the series in 2019, delivering more than 26,000 Firehawk race tires to competing teams.