PHOTOS | Tyler Trent’s parents attend State of the Union, visit White House

WASHINGTON – The parents of Tyler Trent got the chance to join U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN05) at the State of the Union in Washington.

Tony and Kelly Trent also met with Vice President Mike Pence at the White House before the speech on Tuesday.

Before dying from rare bone cancer on New Year’s Day, Tyler inspired people far beyond his home state of Indiana with his positive attitude. He also helped to raise over $1 million cancer research.

Brooks says she invited the Trents because she was moved by their son’s story and she believes the family epitomizes the goodness of Hoosiers and Americans in the face adversity.

“Tyler was a remarkable, life-long Hoosier whose spirit filled college football stadiums and TV screens as he cheered for the Purdue Boilermakers and bravely battled osteosarcoma,” said Brooks. “At only 20 years old, Tyler had the unique ability to unite Americans far and wide to be grateful for each and every day. Although he is no longer with us today, his parents continue to honor his legacy by sharing his story with the world. I am honored to have Tony and Kelly Trent as my constituent guests for the State of the Union this evening.”

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also chimed in after hearing about the Trent’s trip to D.C., saying Tyler “gave us all a lesson in what being good is all about.”