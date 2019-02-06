Rock your romance with sexy, aphrodisiac foods

Grab a bottle of wine, put on some swanky music and get cooking with your Sweetheart. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Dietitian Kim Galeaz is hoping to get you “in the mood” with this easy meal featuring purported aphrodisiac foods. Oven-roasted salmon with a sexy fig sauce, alluring asparagus wrapped in bacon, a sultry salad with amorous avocado and seductive strawberries, and even a provocative pie – double banana pudding pie with plenty of whipped cream.

Oven Roasted Salmon with Sexy Caramelized Onion & Fig Sauce

Sauce

2 very large white onions, cut in half and thinly sliced (roughly 2 2/3 cups slices)

3 tablespoons Kroger Salted Butter

2 tablespoons Kroger or Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup red wine (Kim used Cabernet Sauvignon)

2 tablespoons Private Selection Balsamic Vinegar

2 tablespoons Kroger honey

1 package (9 ounces) dried Mission of Golden California Figs, stems removed and cut in half longways

1 tablespoon very finely chopped fresh rosemary

1/8 teaspoon each salt and ground black pepper

Salmon

4 to 6 salmon filets (about 6 – 8 ounces each)

1 to 1 ½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Prepare sauce by heating butter and olive oil in a very large (12-inch) skillet over medium-low heat until thoroughly hot. Add sliced onions and ½ teaspoon salt. Stir well, cover and cook over medium-low heat, stirring every now and then, until onions are soft, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove cover and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until onions are a golden color, about 7 – 10 minutes. Stir in red wine, balsamic vinegar, honey, figs, rosemary, salt and pepper. Continue cooking another 5 to 8 minutes or until sauce thickens slightly. Remove from heat and keep warm while roasting salmon.

Heat oven to 425°F. Place salmon fillets on a rimmed baking sheet covered with foil and lightly greased. Pat fillets dry, then rub lightly with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast salmon just until cooked, 10 to 15 minutes, depending on thickness. It’s done when it flakes easily with a fork.

Serve each salmon fillet with an ample amount of the Caramelized Onion & Fig Sauce.

Makes about 2 ½ cups sauce and 6 servings salmon.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Alluring Asparagus Spears Wrapped in Bacon

1 bunch (about 1 pound) asparagus, ends trimmed (green or purple passion asparagus spears)

1 ½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper

½ pound Kroger thick sliced bacon (6 to 8 slices)

Heat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease or spray a large rimmed baking sheet (18×13-inch). Arrange asparagus spears on baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, turning spears to coat all sides. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Divide asparagus into 6-7 bundles. Wrap one slice of bacon around each bundle from top to bottom, leaving some of the tips and ends showing. Place bacon-wrapped bundles on baking sheet in two rows, with loose end of bacon on bottom (to secure it while it cooks), and the trimmed ends near outside edges of the pan. Roast until bacon is cooked, about 15 -25 minutes. Remove bundles to tray/plate and serve immediately.

Makes about 6-7 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Provocative Double Banana Pudding Pie

2 packages (3.4 ounces each) Kroger vanilla instant pudding mix (or one vanilla and one banana)

2 cups milk

1 container (8 ounces) Kroger nondairy whipped topping, thawed and divided

3 very large ripe bananas, divided

1 ready-to-use graham cracker crust (6 ounce size)

28-30 vanilla wafers, divided

Kroger Canister Whipped Cream

In a medium bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk together for two minutes until thoroughly blended. With a spatula or wooden spoon, gently stir in 1 cup thawed whipped topping. In a small bowl with a fork, mash one banana until nearly pureed. Lightly stir pureed banana into pudding mixture. Cut remaining two bananas into ¼-inch thick slices. Place half the slices on graham crust bottom. Spoon half the pudding mixture over bananas and spread to edges. Place 18-20 vanilla wafers over pudding layer, then add remaining banana slices. Top with remaining pudding mixture. Spread with remaining whipped topping. Crush remaining 8-10 vanilla wafers and sprinkle over pie top. Refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving. Enjoy with additional whipped cream if desired. Makes about 8 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD