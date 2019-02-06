Tackling Anxiety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anxiety Disorders affect about 40 million adults in the United States. 1/5 people according to some of the latest statistics. Those numbers make anxiety disorders the most common mental illness. Vanessa Enos is a Therapist from Community Health Network and is answering questions on the top causes and the best ways to tackle them so we can have peace and enjoy life.

Five Ways To Calm Anxiety

1. Breathe

2. Take a walk

3. Talk to a friend

4. Make a list and get one item done

5. Slow down and drink your cup of coffee

If you would like help tackling your anxiety

