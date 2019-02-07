60 residents of Columbus retirement community relocated due to high water

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Dozens of residents of a Columbus retirement community are being relocated due to high water in a retention pond near their building.

A spokesperson for GreenTree at Westwood Senior Living says the water is currently up to the building, but not inside.

About 60 residents are being relocated to the homes of family and friends as a precaution, according to the spokesperson.

The senior living facility located at 4895 Pine Ridge Drive includes 58 rental apartments, including one and two-bedroom units.

The Columbus Fire Department says heavy rains and saturated ground caused the pond to overflow. The city’s Department of Public Works has deployed pump trucks to the scene to aid in lowering the water level of the pond.

Bartholomew County and much of central Indiana remain under a Flood Warning 11 p.m. Thursday due to the heavy rain that fell over the past few days.

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight and sub-zero wind chills are likely Friday morning. Hoosiers should watch for slick spots on roads and sidewalks.