9-year-old boy dies in Muncie house fire

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 9-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Muncie early Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported to emergency crews around 3:45 a.m.

Flames were visible when the fire department arrived at the house in the 3600 block of South Walnut Street. This is near the Crestview Golf Club.

Neighbors told fire crews that a boy lived in the house, but it was unclear if he was home, The Muncie Star Press reports.

Crews were searching the home when the structure started to collapse, and they evacuated.

A woman arrived at the home around 4:45 a.m. and told fire crews her son was in the house.

The boy was later located by fire officials, and he was pronounced dead.

