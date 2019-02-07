× Active weather for Thursday; tracking storms, flooding and plummeting temperatures

Areas of dense fog have developed this Thursday morning due to a warmer air mass traveling over a cold ground. Light winds are also contributing to the thick fog formation. As a result, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of central Indiana through 8 AM. Give yourself extra time to head into work this morning because the visibility could drop below a quarter of a mile during the morning commute. Wind speeds will pick up mid-morning, which will help improve the visibility across the area. School delays will be likely too!

A potent low pressure system will bring active weather to the Ohio Valley today. A warm front is moving over central Indiana this morning, bringing scattered showers to the area during the drive into work and school. A few rumbles of thunder are going to be possible with this first round. Behind the warm front, temperatures will surge into the lower 60s!

An approaching cold front this afternoon will bring a second round of thunderstorm activity to central Indiana. The strengthening system and near-record temperatures may trigger a few strong thunderstorms. A couple severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon with gusty winds and flooding being the main threats. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out this afternoon.

Heavy rain will also impact the area within the next 24 hours. Flooding is a concern because the area could see an additional inch of rainfall with this system. Isolated locations may potentially receive up to 1.50” depending on where heavy downpours and thunderstorms set up. The southern half of Indiana will likely receive more rain than the northern half of the state. Flood Watch remains in effect through late tonight.

The area will begin to dry out on Friday, but temperatures are going to plummet behind the cold front. Gusty winds will create sub-zero wind chills for central Indiana during Friday morning’s commute. There is going to be more sunshine to end the week, but highs will struggle to rise into the mid-20s.