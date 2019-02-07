Be Our Guest at Joella’s Hot Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joella’s Hot Chicken is Nashville-Style Hot, with 6 unique spice levels for your Jumbo Tenders, Wings, Big Sammies & more. Spice Levels include Southern Style with no heat to Fire-In Da-Hole that’s waiver-worthy. Plus, we’re warming hearts & taste buds with our southern made-from-scratch sides like Creamy Mac & Cheese, Green Beans with Bacon, Vinegar Slaw & Parm Garlic Fries.

Order Online for Carry Out or Delivery with DoorDash. Plus, Cater your next family get together, work event, wedding or party. No Catering order too big or too small.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.