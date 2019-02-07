× Colts bring back legendary coach Howard Mudd

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the most respected and successful assistant coaches in team history is returning to the fold.

Howard Mudd, the long-time Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line coach, has been added to Frank Reich’s staff as a senior offensive assistant. The team also signed Klayton Adams as an offensive line coach and elevated Marcus Brady from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach.

Mudd brings more than 40 years of NFL experience to Reich’s staff, and is reunited with him. He served as the Colts’ offensive line coach from 1998-2009, a time that coincided with Reich being on the staffs of Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell.

During Mudd’s stint with the team, the Colts routinely featured one of the NFL’s most efficient offensive lines. His group was instrumental in Indy winning Super Bowl XLI and advancing to Super Bowl XLIV. Consider the sack totals allowed from 2003-’09: 19, 14, 20, 15, 23, 14, 13.

The Colts’ offensive line has undergone change since allowing a league-low 18 sacks in 2018. Position coach Dave DeGuglielmo was fired and replaced by Chris Strausser. Assistant line coach Bobby Johnson was named the offensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.