× DPW, INDOT prepare for slick roads expected during Friday morning’s commute

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosiers dealt with heavy rainfall Thursday, and now the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and Indiana Department of Transportation are getting ready for a freeze.

Temperatures are expected to go below freezing Thursday night into Friday, creating potentially hazardous road conditions.

DPW says 80 salt trucks will treat city streets this evening to try and minimize the cold’s impact. Crews will continue treating roads for Friday’s commute, paying special attention to bridge decks, overpasses and major thoroughfares.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer will activate at 11 p.m. to show real-time movements of DPW trucks, so you can keep an eye on the roads near you. The page shows which streets have been treated with salt or plowed.

INDOT said Thursday that its crews would begin pretreating roads after the rain let up. The department asks that drivers provide plenty of room for its drivers, slow down, and stay behind the trucks.