× DPW preparing for Friday morning commute with below-freezing temperatures expected overnight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Hoosiers dealt with heavy rainfall Thursday, and now Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is getting ready for a freeze.

Temperatures are expected to go below freezing Thursday night into Friday, creating potentially hazardous road conditions.

DPW says 80 salt trucks will treat city streets this evening to try and minimize the cold’s impact. Crews will continue treating roads for Friday’s commute, paying special attention to bridge decks, overpasses and major thoroughfares.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer will activate at 11 p.m. to show real-time movements of DPW trucks, so you can keep an eye on the roads near you. The page shows which streets have been treated with salt or plowed.