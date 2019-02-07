Starbucks' Executive Chairman, Howard Schultz delivers a speech during the openning ceremony of the "Seeds & Chips, the Global Food Innovation Summit" in Milan on May 7, 2018. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by MIGUEL MEDINA has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [May 7, 2018] instead of [April 7, 2018]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
Former Starbucks CEO mulling presidential run speaking at Purdue University
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is making a stop at Purdue University to deliver a speech as he weighs a presidential bid in 2020.
The 65-year-old Seattle billionaire is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon at Fowler Hall in Purdue’s Stewart Center.