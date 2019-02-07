× Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian near Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person died after being hit by a car near the Castleton Square Mall Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of East 82nd Street.

Officers dispatched to the scene found an unresponsive man in a ditch off the road of the west lanes of 82nd Street. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators were looking for witnesses and said they don’t have any reliable information about a suspect or the vehicle involved.

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).