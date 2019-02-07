× Massive pothole on SB I-65 at 71st Street damages numerous cars

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A massive pothole on the northwest side of Indianapolis damaged numerous cars Thursday morning.

At least half a dozen cars were pulled over on I-65 at 71st Street around 7:30 a.m.

Indiana State Police is on the scene protecting drivers, and Hoosier Helper is en route to change tires.

INDOT says their maintenance crew will be there soon to repair the road. This is at the 124 mile marker.

Traffic is moving slow in the area.