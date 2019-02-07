Valentine’s Day desserts for just 2 people

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake for 2 People
Ingredients
For the crust
- 1 and 1/3 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 8 graham cracker sheets)
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
For the cheesecake
- 2 (8-ounce blocks) Challenge cream cheese, softened to room temperature
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 egg, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup seedless raspberry jam
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line a 9×5 inch loaf pan with parchment paper; set aside.
- Combine graham cracker crumbs with butter, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Press mixture into bottom of loaf pan so it’s packed firmly. Bake for 15 minutes.
- While crust is baking prepare cheesecake filling. Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar, egg, and vanilla extract, and beat again until completely smooth.
- Remove crust from oven and pour cheesecake filling on top of crust.
- Microwave raspberry jam and lemon juice together for about 30 to 45 seconds or until mixture is smooth when stirred together.
- Use a teaspoon to dollop sauce onto surface of cheesecake batter. Swirl the sauce on the surface of the cheesecake batter with a toothpick or sharp knife so it looks marbled.
- Bake cheesecake for about 40 minutes, or until the edges start to turn golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean. Remove cheesecake from oven and allow it to cool completely. Refrigerate cheesecake until ready to serve.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse for 2
Ingredients
- 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup chunky or creamy peanut butter
- 1/2 cup Reese’s Peanut butter cups, chopped (about 1 regular-sized package)
- 4 ounces whipped topping, thawed
- 1/4 cup dark chocolate, melted
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and peanut butter and beat again until creamy.
- Stir in chopped Reese’s.
- Fold in the whipped topping.
- Add the melted chocolate and stir just a few times until you see swirls of chocolate. You don’t want it to be completely combined.
- Serve with more Reese’s on top!