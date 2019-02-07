Click here for closings and delays

Valentine’s Day desserts for just 2 people

Posted 5:27 AM, February 7, 2019, by

Raspberry swirl cheesecake, photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake for 2 People

Ingredients

For the crust

  • 1 and 1/3  cups graham cracker crumbs (about 8 graham cracker sheets)
  • 4 Tablespoons Challenge  butter, melted
  • 1 Tablespoon  sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

For the cheesecake

  • 2 (8-ounce blocks) Challenge cream cheese, softened to room temperature
  • 1/2 cup  powdered sugar
  • 1 egg, room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup seedless raspberry jam
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line a 9×5 inch loaf pan with parchment paper; set aside.
  2. Combine graham cracker crumbs with butter, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Press mixture into bottom of loaf pan so it’s packed firmly. Bake for 15 minutes.
  3. While crust is baking prepare cheesecake filling. Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar, egg, and vanilla extract, and beat again until completely smooth.
  4. Remove crust from oven and pour cheesecake filling on top of crust.
  5. Microwave raspberry jam and lemon juice together for about 30 to 45 seconds or until mixture is smooth when stirred together.
  6. Use a teaspoon to dollop sauce onto surface of cheesecake batter. Swirl the sauce on the surface of the cheesecake batter with a toothpick or sharp knife so it looks marbled.
  7. Bake cheesecake for about 40 minutes, or until the edges start to turn golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean. Remove cheesecake from oven and allow it to cool completely. Refrigerate cheesecake until ready to serve.

Chocolate peanut butter mousse, photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse for 2

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup chunky or creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup Reese’s Peanut butter cups, chopped (about 1 regular-sized package)
  • 4 ounces whipped topping, thawed
  • 1/4 cup dark chocolate, melted

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and peanut butter and beat again until creamy.
  2. Stir in chopped Reese’s.
  3. Fold in the whipped topping.
  4. Add the melted chocolate and stir just a few times until you see swirls of chocolate. You don’t want it to be completely combined.
  5. Serve with more Reese’s on top!