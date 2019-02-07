× Wife charged with murder of former IMS executive in Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The wife of a former Indianapolis Motor Speedway executive has been arrested for the murder of her husband.

Danielle Redlick, 45, has also been charged with tampering with evidence in the killing of Michael Redlick, 65, who was found dead in his Winter Park, Florida home on the morning of Jan. 12.

Court records obtained by the Orlando Sentinel say Danielle is accused of fatally stabbing Michael during an argument and trying to cover up the murder.

When officers arrived to the home, police say they found a blood trail leading to the master bedroom. Records show there were some stains that had circular marks in them and the house smelled of bleach, as if someone had tried to clean things up.

The wide originally claimed her husband got drunk, angry and stabbed himself, but records say officers were able to disprove that with the help of a medical examiner, who said the stab wound didn’t look self-inflicted.

Michael worked for IMS from 2011 to 2013, and served as former senior vice president, chief sales officer and chief marketing officer. Before that, he was VP of business development for the San Francisco 49ers.

His most recent position was with DeVos Sport Business Management at the University of Central Florida, where he was director of external affairs.

Police say Danielle was taken into custody on a warrant Wednesday morning and is being held at the Orange County Jail.