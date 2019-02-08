2 people escape from car after crashing into surging Greenwood creek

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Two people were able to escape their car after it went into a surging creek Thursday.

Police say car hydroplaned off Morgantown Road in the 1300 block and crashed into Turkey Pen Creek, which was at high levels due to rainfall. This was just south of the intersection with Old Smith Valley Road where it crosses the creek.

The two people inside were able to get out via the sunroof and then swam to shore.

Flooding remains an issue after Thursday’s storms, so keep an eye out for dangerous road conditions.