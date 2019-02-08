× Cold blast to open the weekend! Tracking wintry mix by Sunday…

Pockets of snow showers are working through the state but should be winding down by or before sunrise. A light dusting in spots will only add to the slick conditions from yesterday’s flooding. Also, blustery, cold conditions will continue through the day, as winter’s cold returns. Sunshine will help, but highs only reach the middle 20’s.

A frigid but quieter (lighter winds) night ahead with temperatures dropping into the single digits, under clear skies! Additional sunshine is back for Saturday before another, weaker system returns on Sunday. For now, it appears a light wintry mix (rain and snow) will be moving in on Sunday afternoon and temperatures will play a big role on how this impacts travel and what type of precipitation falls. Look for additional updates tonight and tomorrow morning…

Weather pattern remains active with rain and snow chances off and on through next week too…