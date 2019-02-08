Colder, calmer start to weekend but it will end with snow; Stormy pattern emerging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLD NIGHT

In the wake of a powerful cold front Thursday, temperatures dove and we are entering the weekend well below freezing. At 8:15 pm Thursday we fell to 32-degrees in Indianapolis and we will remain below it until Sunday afternoon.

The fall was fast! We dropped 36-degrees from 4 pm to 12 am and after heavy rainfall, the standing water and flooded streets became ice rinks. Look at this photo below from Indianapolis. We will likely remain below freezing until Sunday afternoon.

Winds will be lighter overnight and skies are clearing. The worst of the wind-chills were felt this morning, but it will run at near zero through daybreak. Temperatures Saturday morning will dip into the single digits, coldest thus far for the young February. Sunshine will help bring a temperature rebound Saturday nearing 30° late afternoon.

STORMY PATTERN

We've identified four storms over the course of the next 10 days all driven by the more active, El Nino driven sub-tropical jet stream. The devil is in the details and at this distance they favor more quick warm-ups with rain and falling temps ending as snow. As events near, better resolution will lend more definitive rain/snow features. The take away at this point, these will come a regular intervals and we will see some drastic changes.

A weaker storm will impact us to end the weekend and it looks like this one will be mostly snow. Starting Sunday morning, clouds will thicken and lower with light snow developing late morning/early afternoon. A push of milder air will bring a northbound rain snow line into the evening. Snowfall amounts could reach one inch along I-70 and may fluff to two inches over north-central Indiana. As temperatures rise and wintry mix to rain develops south and spreads north through the night. We will monitor for the possibility of a morning wintry mix Monday before all precipitation becomes rain. I'm posting below the probability of a 2" snowfall and the latest run of our in house RPM model. We will have new numbers before 10 pm tonight and further updates Saturday for potential snow and slick roads Sunday night and Monday. be sure to check back!