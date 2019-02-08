Valentine's day isn't just for your significant other. You can leave a Valentine on your co-workers desk, or a token of thanks for a teacher who goes above and beyond. Life Style Expert Nicole Rene showed off simple gifts for under $20.
Gifts for Friends on Valentine’s Day
-
Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him
-
Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
-
Chick-fil-A selling heart-shaped containers of chicken nuggets, chick-n-minis
-
Love Your Valentine’s Day Look
-
Valentine’s Mood Food
-
-
Valentine’s Day Tech
-
Valentine’s Day Technology
-
14 unique things to do in Indy on Valentine’s Day
-
Let Blue play Cupid this Valentine’s Day
-
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Indianapolis Art Center
-
-
Mend your broken heart with free wings from Hooters this Valentine’s Day
-
Comparing Valentine’s Day floral deliveries
-
Valentine’s Day dinner for two you can make at home