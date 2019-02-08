Girl Scout Cookies are now here in Central Indiana with more than 2,000,000 packages delivered. Booths will be setup starting Saturday. The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and First Financial Bank showed us how they are making buying a box even easier.
Girl Scout Cookies Now on Sale
