Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: February 8

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LAWRENCE CENTRAL’S NIJEL PACK

Lawrence Central's Nijel Pack swipes the ball on defense, races down the court, and throws down the dunk with a defender in his face, drawing a foul as well as part of a 72-63 Bears' win over Center Grove.

NOMINEE #2: LAWRENCE NORTH'S TONY PERKINS

Lawrence North's Tony Perkins pokes the ball away from Ben Davis late in the quarter and glides in for the dunk in the Wildcats' 55-53 win over the Giants.