Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Spring Show returns this weekend

Posted 8:47 AM, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12AM, February 8, 2019

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Local home and outdoor living experts will come together this weekend for one big show. The Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Spring Show is back with everything from home improvements and outdoor spaces to free antique appraisals and something special for the kids. Sherman stopped by Grand Park to talk about everything you can find this weekend.