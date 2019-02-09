× 2 men wanted for stealing Riley Hospital donation box arrested after chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men wanted for stealing a donation box for Riley Hospital for Children have been arrested.

The suspects were taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Saturday following a pursuit that ended with a crash near the intersection of W. Washington St. and S. Taft Ave. on the city’s west side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two officers suffered minor injuries during the incident, one to the hand and the other to the knee.

Police believe the men worked together to steal the donation box from a BP gas station at 2025 W. Southport Rd. on the south side.

The owner of the gas station says one man distracted the cashier while the other came up behind him, pulled the box towards him, and then cut the wire attaching it to the counter.

Once the employee figured out what was going on, he started chasing the thieves out the door, but they got away in a blue truck.

Riley Hospital for Children issued this statement regarding the theft:

“We are aware of the incident and know BP is working in partnership with the authorities to address the situation. Donations to Riley Hospital for Children are vital to ensuring all patients have access to exceptional care.”