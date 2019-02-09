2 suspected dealers arrested after Lafayette police find drugs during child welfare check

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Two people were arrested on drug dealing charges after police were called to check on the well-being of a child in Lafayette Friday night.

When officers responded to the 3200 block of Crosspoint Court North, police say they could smell strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they located 4 pounds of marijuana, 6 schedule two pills, 7 firearms with a large amount of ammunition, and $68,227 in cash.

Police say three children were also located inside the home. They were all turned over to the custody of a parent.

As a result of the investigation, Darryl Evans, 31, and Peyton Cruea, 37, were arrested and charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance. Evans is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and Cruea is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.