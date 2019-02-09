A story told through music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Storytelling Arts of Indiana present a musical storytelling show from master fiddler, Josh Goforth.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m., Goforth will combine storytelling with the whimsy of music in his show, "Come Sit on my Front Porch." The show will take place at the Eugene and Mary Glick Indiana History Center located at 450 West Ohio St. in downtown Indy. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $15 for students.

Tickets are available at www.storytelllingarts.org or by phone at (317) 232-1882.

For more information on Goforth, click here

Watch above as Goforth shows FOX59's Zach Myers that a musical instrument can be nearly anything - even a paper bag.