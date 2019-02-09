× Body found in Hamilton County pond

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The body of a man was discovered in a pond near Sheridan on Thursday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the body has been identified as 25-year-old John Paul Dawson Waters, who had not been seen by anyone since early November. Authorities say no signs of trauma or apparent foul play were noted in an autopsy conducted Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Sheridan police officer was the one to find the body in the 2400 block of W. 246th St. when checking the property for owners who were out of town. The body was reportedly found face down in the water surrounded by ice and appeared to have been in the water for an extended period.

Deputies noted that the recovered person was wearing black shorts and a black hooded shirt, which they say matched the description of a suspicious person reported around the Sheridan Schools on Hinesley Rd. on Nov. 7. Officer believe that person was Waters.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office through Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.