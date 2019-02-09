Bright start to the weekend; wintry mix arrives Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

River flooding is still a concern across central Indiana this Saturday morning after more than 5” of rain for parts of area last week. River flood warnings are still in effect for locations along rivers and streams due to high river levels. Avoid high water on roads and it is best to seek an alternative route.

There also could be some slick spots due to the recent rainfall and bitter temperatures! Temperatures fell into the single digits and teens this Saturday morning. The northeasterly winds also created below zero wind chills for Indianapolis! The clear and calm conditions will result in heavy frost this morning.

An area of high pressure will provide central Indiana with mostly sunny skies through the first half of the weekend! Temperatures will remain below average despite the sunshine. Highs will rise into the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon, which is nearly 10 degrees below normal.

The weather will become more active as we begin our Sunday. Dry weather conditions will persist tonight, but cloud cover will increase as we head into Sunday morning. Our next system arrives midday Sunday and it will bring snow, rain and potentially freezing rain. The brief period of freezing rain could create slick conditions on roads late Sunday morning and afternoon. Remember, it does not take much ice to make travel hazardous!

Minor snow accumulations will be possible. A quick inch of snow will be possible around Indianapolis. More than 1” is possible, especially NE of Indianapolis. Most of the precipitation will turn over to rain showers by the evening hours. Be careful if you plan on traveling because of the variety of precipitation types that may fall over central Indiana on Sunday!

Monday is looking very soggy, with potentially a light wintry mix early in the morning. Slick roads are still possible into Monday morning’s commute. Mainly rain will fall for the remainder of the day as temperatures rise near 40 degrees.