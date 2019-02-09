× Health Department issues warning after bat disrupts Pacers game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On Thursday, a bat interrupted the Pacers game against the Clippers at Bankers Life. The Indiana State Health Department is urging anyone who might have touched the bat to contact the health department or a healthcare provider.

You can reach ISDH at 317-234-4704. ISDH says there is only a potential for rabies if the bat came into contact with bare skin. The department is only issuing the warning because the bat left the gym, and nobody knows if it had rabies.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has additional information on rabies.