Here’s the lineup for this year’s Symphony on the Prairie

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2019 Symphony on the Prairie schedule, which includes well-known acts and musical genres ranging from funk to jazz to R&B.

Symphony on the Prairie is expanding to 30 concerts this 38th year, and Conner Prairie is adding amenities to the outdoor amphitheater, including large LED screens, reserved seating and tables, a covered lounge area, reserved parking and group sales.

The summer concert tradition began in 1982, when 14-year-old Joshua Bell made his professional orchestra debut at the first concert. Symphony on the Prairie has grown from a handful of performances that first year to a summer-long celebration.

Here is the full 2019 Symphony on the Prairie schedule:

June 7 – All Star Jam: The Music of Journey, Chicago, Kansas, and More

June 8 – Trombone Shorty

June 13 – Mozart, Prokofiev, and More conducted by Jacob Joyce*

June 14 & 15 – The Music of Queen*

June 22 – En Vogue

June 27 – Tchaikovsky’s Fifth conducted by Gemma New*

June 28 – The Music of The Rolling Stones*

June 29 – Tower of Power

July 3—5 – Star-Spangled Symphony conducted by Alfred Savia*

July 6 – Denita Asberry as Aretha Franklin

July 12 & 13 – Broadway Hits conducted by Jack Everly*

July 19 – Wynonna & The Big Noise

July 20 – Voice of Elvis featuring Doug Church

August 2 – Boogie Wonder Band

August 3 – Smokey Robinson

August 9 – I’m With Her

August 10 – Scotty McCreery

August 16 – Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA

August 17 – The Wichita Lineman & The Southern Knights: Music of Glen Campbell

August 23 – Night Fever: The Bee Gees Tribute

August 24 – Fleetwood Mac Mania

August 29 – My Sinatra starring Cary Hoffman

August 30 – The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

August 31 – Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

September 1 – Floyd Factor: A Pink Floyd Tribute

September 6 – Kenny G

September 7 – Face 2 Face: Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John

*Denotes concerts featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

From now until March 31, value packs of 10 lawn-entry concert tickets can be purchased for $230. Single tickets go on sale April 1 at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased online, at the box office on Monument Circle or at Central Indiana Kroger locations. Kroger Plus Card holders receive a discount of $1 per adult ticket.

For more information on any Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra indoor or outdoor presentations, contact the Hilbert

Circle Theatre Box Office at 317-639-4300 or online at IndianapolisSymphony.org.