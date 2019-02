Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Community members can help IMPD by being part of an emergency response team. On Friday, the Homeland Security Bureau helped train people for the Community Emergency Response Team.

CERT consists of volunteers who are ready to help in the event of a disaster. Friday's 21-hour course included training on helping victims, as well as search and rescue.

There is a CERT team ready in each township in Marion County.