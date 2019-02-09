‘Meet the Artist’ at Indy Public Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Meet the creatives behind the creations at the Indianapolis Public Library's "Meet the Artist XXXI Gala Reception" Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Central Library from 5:30 until 10:30 p.m.

Mix and mingle with artists whose work will be on display, authors who will sell and sign their books and view art works created from reclaimed objects by students with Matchbook Learning at Wendell Phillips School 63 and Providence Cristo Rey High School. Special guest speaker Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, the first African American federal judge in Indiana history leading local African American, will also be present at the gala.

The "Meet the Artists XXXI" exhibit will be on display until March 30 at the Central Library, located at 40 E. St. Clair Street, where works of locally prominent African American artists can be viewed. This year’s showcase will pay tribute to the founder and curator of “Meet the Artists,” Anthony Radford, who is credited with shepherding the exhibit’s growth and popularity during its 31-year staging

Joining our FOX59 Morning News Team is artist Bruce Armstrong and Nichelle Hayes of the Indianapolis Public Library African American History Committee to talk more about the event and showcase some of Armstrong's creations.