Thousands run race in chilly temperatures to prepare for 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The freezing cold temperatures didn't stop people from running in the 500 Festival 3-miler race.

The race is the first in a series of three races preparing people for the Mini-Marathon race May 4.

"I do have a little bit of a plan," first-time runner Mannah Mace said, "Thirteen weeks up, building up my miles every week some of my friends who have ran before they have a whole diet plan and workout plan that they do but being a first timer I am just here for the good experience and to take part in one of the best half-marathons in Indianapolis."

There's still time to sign-up for the rest of the races. The next race is the 6-miler March 9. The Mini-Marathon is May 4.