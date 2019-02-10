24 hour soccer marathon to benefit Riley, Make-A-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Soccer takes a lot of cardio. Could you play for an hour? Two?

How about 24 hours straight?

Starting Friday, Feb. 15, the FC Pride Soccer Club is kicking off a 24 hour soccer marathon to benefit Riley Children's Hospital and Make-A-Wish. The game will take place at Pride Performance Center at 11960 E. 62nd Street.

Don't worry, though, no one will be playing for 24 hours straight as the games will be 5v5 with revolving substitutions and scores will be kept throughout the event. The marathon starts Friday night at 5:30 p.m., runs until 11:30 p.m. Friday and then picks up again at 12:30 a.m. Saturday until 4:30 p.m.

To see the teams and age groups, click here.