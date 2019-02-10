CVS nurse practitioner visits the morning show to talk about heart health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It's February, and the American Heart Association wants you to make sure you're keeping tabs on your cardiovascular health. As part of the Go Red for Women movement this month, we talked to CVS MinuteClinic nurse practitioner Katherine Davis about the importance of checking your blood pressure and cholesterol.

If you're healthy and between 20-39 years old, you should check your cholesterol every four to six years. But if high cholesterol runs in your family, or you've had high cholesterol in the past, you should get it checked once or twice a year. You should check your blood pressure at least once a year. Your doctor can provide a personalized plan if your blood pressure or cholesterol is high.

All CVS MinuteClinic locations across the nation are offering free heart health screenings every Thursday throughout the month of February. And yes, that includes Valentines Day. Check out the video above for more from Katherine!