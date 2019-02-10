Former Colts punter Pat McAfee’s proposal includes helicopter ride, waterfall

Pat McAfee’s off the market.

Just days after fulfilling a lifelong dream by signing a contract with the WWE, the former Indianapolis Colts punter announced his engagement to Samantha Lundy.

He went big for the proposal, too, popping the question after a helicopter ride to a waterfall.

“I finally asked @Sami_lynn24 if she’d spend forever with me,” McAfee wrote on Twitter. “She said yes, we both smiled, laughed, and cried a bit in front of a waterfall and then ate sandwiches in front of the bird that flew us there… Yesterday was awesome. I’m the luckiest dude on this here planet.”

McAfee elaborated a bit more in his Instagram post about the engagement:

Months and months ago I had to have a conversation with the mirror.. I asked myself a real question, “In a perfect world, what does the future look like?”… I thought of about 15 different outcomes and every single one of them had @samilynn24 in it. i realized that I didn’t want a life without you in it.. I feel like the luckiest man on earth that you said yes… in front of a waterfall. And then was completely ok with eating sandwiches in front of the bird that brought us there. It felt like a movie yesterday, Avatar to be specific, and our happily ever after is going to be a hilariously joyous one. It’s an honor to finally join #TeamRing. Let’s goo