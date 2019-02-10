Messy weather arrives Sunday; flooding a concern this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cloud cover is building into central Indiana this Sunday morning as our next system approaches. Dry weather is expected early in the morning, but the scene will change midday. Snow showers and a wintry mix will move into our southern counties late in the morning as the system travels ENE over the state. We are going to see a variety of precipitation types today, ranging from rain, freezing rain and snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wayne, Fayette, Union and Franklin counties from noon Sunday through 1 AM Monday. Even though central Indiana is not included in the advisory, you will still want to be prepared for messy conditions.

The leading edge of the wave will fall as snow because temperatures will be below freezing this morning, midday and early in the afternoon. The precipitation will begin to turn to rain once temperatures rise into the mid-30s.

There is going to be a “mixing zone” south of Indianapolis, meaning more rain/ freezing rain will fall versus snow in our southern counties. Less snow will fall south of the Indy area, but those locations are more favorable to seeing minor ice accumulations. It does NOT take much ice to create difficult travel conditions. Even light snow totals can create slick roads, so it is important to allow extra time to travel today! Around 1” of snow will be possible near Indianapolis. More than 1” may fall in our northern counties.

A wintry mix will continue to fall through the afternoon and evening hours. The system should wind down after 8 PM. There will likely be a lull with the steady precipitation Sunday night. However, another wave of steady rainfall will move back into southern Indiana before the Monday morning commute. With a forecast low near 30 degrees, there is a chance for a brief period for rain/snow/freezing rain before becoming all rain midday Monday. It may result in slick spots on your drive into work Monday.

Heavy rain is in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Up to 1.75” will be possible early in the work week, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for much of the area. The highest rain totals will likely fall south of Indianapolis.